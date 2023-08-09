Nominations Now Open for 2023 Abbotsford Archway Community Builders’ Awards

Abbotsford – Nominations are now being accepted for the Community Builders’ Awards organized by Archway Community Services in Abbotsford, presented by FortisBC.

The awards honour outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to making the community a better place in which to live, work and play.

A new Emerging Community Builders category has been added to recognize those who may be younger, new to the Fraser Valley or have recently started giving back.

“It’s always so inspiring to learn about these individuals and organizations who work selflessly, passionately and collaboratively to make a difference,” said Pamela Chatry, chair of the awards committee and Archway board member.

The event will be held on November 2nd at the Matsqui Auditorium. Tickets will be available closer to the date.

The Community Builders’ Awards were established in 2006 by the Archway board of directors to honour and acknowledge individuals and organizations connected to the organization.

In 2022, Louise Burns, Gwen Settle and Thomas McMillan were recognized for their contributions to Archway and the larger community. The 2022 event also included a Flood Hero category recognizing those who helped during the 2021 November Floods. Clearway Rentals, Gateway Community Church, Victoria Kuit and Alison Arends were honoured for their work with flood victims.

The deadline for nominations is September 18th, 2023. To submit a nomination and see sponsorship opportunities, please visit Archway.ca/CBA.