Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre & Performing Arts has announced their 2023/2024 major musical.

Gallery 7 Theatre & Performing Arts big musical in the coming season will be * The Sound of Music *

The most requested show by Gallery 7 Theatre & Performing Arts audience for years, they will bring this big, family musical to the stage at the Abbotsford Arts Centre in March 2024.

Tickets & more details can be found here https://www.gallery7theatre.com/shows…/the-sound-of-music