Fraser Valley Seniors Outreach Looking For Public and Business Support

Chilliwack – Fraser Valley Seniors currently have close to 2000 followers on Facebook and reach the public, mostly seniors in the Fraser Valley. This online social media initiative began about 4 years ago.

Fraser Valley Seniors are supported by Right at Home Canada (Fraser Valley) which provides in-home care to seniors in the Fraser Valley.

They are planning to create a non-profit society to further assist seniors and their families throughout the region and are looking for partners to help expand their reach and in turn can offer their social media network to promote the reach of their partners.

Fraser Valley Seniors is a community group whose goal is to prevent isolation and create engagement and discussion on various topics in order to add “Life to Years”

For more information:

www.facebook.com/groups/fvseniors

https://twitter.com/FraserSeniors

https://www.instagram.com/fraservalleyseniors/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fraser-valley-seniors