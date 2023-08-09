Chilliwack Sunflower and Tulip Festivals are Moving to a New Location in Agassiz – Inaugural Harrison Sunflower Fest Opens the Week of August 20th

Agassiz – The Chilliwack Sunflower and Tulip Festivals are Moving to a New Location in Agassiz.

The Inaugural Harrison Sunflower Fest Opens the Week of August 20th.

The new Harrison Sunflower Festival is tentatively slated to open on August 22 this year (the exact opening date is dependent on bloom stage; please follow @harrisonsunflowerfest for updates). The Harrison Sunflower Festival replaces the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, and is still founded and run by the Onos family.



The new Agassiz location boasts the majestic Mount Cheam as a magnificent natural backdrop to acres of sunny flowers, plus other picturesque seasonal crops. The festival will run for approximately four weeks. Then, just in time for autumn celebrations, we will turn into a pumpkin patch, ripe for the Halloween picking!



Transplanting the Harrison Sunflower Festival represents a homecoming for our family. We originally pioneered agritourism in the Fraser Valley, shining light on the area’s integral role in BC agriculture. In 2006, Tulips of the Valley debuted in Agassiz, the first flower festival of its kind in BC. After 10 highly successful years there, we shifted it to Chilliwack, where the Chilliwack Tulip Festival first bloomed in 2017 and the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival sprouted up in 2018. Countless BC families have created cherished memories at these annual outdoor celebrations.

The Harrison Sunflower Festival will run daily, 10 am to 6 pm, from opening (tentatively planned for August 22) for approximately 3 to 4 weeks. Tickets are priced at $15 per person (weekdays) and $20 per person (weekends). Book at least one day in advance to save $5 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase online on a weekly basis, starting every Wednesday before the respective week. Parking is free and located right next to the entrance and fields.

For complete details, and to purchase tickets, visit harrisonsunflowerfest.com. 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz.

