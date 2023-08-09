Chilliwack Jets Still Looking for Billeting Families for the Upcoming Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets are still looking for some Billeting Families this upcoming season.

Players need a caring and safe environment in which they feel at home. You must understand that the player is away from their family and that this player is a unique individual, and that getting used to a new environment can be tough. The best way to overcome this awkward transition is for you to share your lifestyle in a positive, safe, and caring manner.



If interested to apply and learn more, please email info@chilliwackjets.com so the team can reach out and chat with you.