Chiefs Add Kenyon McIsaac to Blue Line for 2023-24 Season, Trade Feenan to Express

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the signing of 2006-born defenceman Kenyon McIsaac for the 2023/24 BCHL season.

McIsaac spent the majority of last season with the Port Alberni Bombers of the VIJHL. In 26 games, he scored four goals and ten assists from the blue line.

“Kenyon will give you 100% effort everywhere he is, whether it’s in the gym, practice, or suiting up for game time. He will bring depth to our experienced D-core but will be foaming at the mouth for his opportunity,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

McIsaac will be a familiar name to Chiefs fans. His Dad, Brent, played two seasons in Chilliwack and won the Fred Page Cup with the team in 2002.

“Now Kenyon has the chance to carve his name into this organization. We want kids who understand the value of being in this organization. No one wants it more than Kenyon,” said Maloney.

Brent says that he is extremely excited for his son to join the team.

“My time in Chilliwack was the greatest period I experienced in my hockey journey. The success and championships on the ice, the relationships with teammates, and being a part of a first-class organization in an amazing community full of passionate fans are memories I still carry with me today. We’re looking forward to watching him and his teammates go through these same experiences,” he said.

Kenyon echoed similar feelings.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join an organization like Chilliwack, who have a proven track record of winning and moving players on to the next level. My Dad is an alumnus and I can’t wait to put on the jersey for the first time. I’m very excited to get started with Coach Maloney and the rest of the staff and to meet my new teammates and compete for a BCHL Championship,” said McIsaac.

AND

The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded 2004-born defenseman Ben Feenan to the Coquitlam Express in exchange for future considerations.

Feenan, a Surrey product, joined the Chiefs this past January after spending the first part of the season with the Tri-City Americans. As a member of the Chiefs, he netted 3 points in 17 regular season games.

“Having Ben be a part of our team last season was great for our young team. He’s such a hard worker who helped set the standard we expected from our guys. He is a really great kid and we wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.