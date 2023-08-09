BCHL Attending NHL Officiating Combine August 17 to 20

Burnaby (BCHL) – When the BCHL went indie, there were some wondering aloud, on officiating and how the lack of contact with Hockey Canada and the CHL would affect the men in the zebra striped.

Here’s your answer.

The NHL is holding its annual Exposure Combine for officials from Aug. 17 to 20 in Buffalo, N.Y. and the BC Hockey League will be well represented. Brad Lazarowich, the league’s Vice President of Hockey Operations and former 30-year NHL official, will be in attendance, as will four BCHL officials who worked in the league during the 2022-23 season – Mitchell Gibbs, Nathan Howes, Jarrod Lucoe and Logan Parsons.

The Exposure Combine is directed at players who have high-level amateur hockey experience and are interested in learning more about becoming an on-ice official.

The event will take place at HarborCenter in Buffalo and will consist of physical on-ice and off-ice testing, along with game play.

“The BCHL is all about development, whether it’s our players or our officials,” said Lazarowich. “I was honoured to be invited to attend the event and I’m equally as honoured to have four of our recent officials on the ice, lending their knowledge and experience to the combine participants.”

The BCHL recently announced its Officiating Development Coaches and Mentors, as well as its officiating staff for the 2023-24 season.