BC Dairy Farmers Donate $100,000 to Support Food Banks BC

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – BC dairy farmers will be donating $100,000 to Food Banks BC aimed at assisting those facing food insecurity while also elevating the discussion about this important issue.



Over the past six weeks, BC’s dairy farmers invited the public to participate in a campaign to support Food Banks BC and its 106-member food banks – and are extending a note of thanks those who participated and contributed with donations.

BC dairy farmers know that there are families in our communities who don’t have access to nutritious food items like milk or dairy products. This contribution is our way of supporting the efforts of Food Banks BC and individual food banks across the province,” says Holger Schwichtenberg, a second-generation dairy farmer in Agassiz. “The donation will help essential food items, including dairy products make their way to those who need them.”

BC’s dairy farmers have a history of charitable giving and supporting communities. Since 2020 and the start of the pandemic, they have partnered with Food Banks BC to donate approximately 50,000 kg of dairy products and over $200,000 in cash donations.

“Through their generous donation that supports British Columbians facing food insecurity, BC dairy farmers have once again demonstrated a commitment to joining in the fight against hunger. This support is deeply appreciated,” says Dan Huang-Taylor, Executive Director of Food Banks BC. “In real terms, a $100,000 contribution means that Food Banks BC will be able to purchase much-needed items, like dairy products, to support the many individuals and families accessing food banks across BC.”



Dairy products are one of the top requested items at food banks. Each month BC food banks provide over 248,000 meals through shelters, soup kitchens and school lunches. Food bank visits have increased by 31%, from 124,000 to 163,000 visits/year since 2019. 30% of all food bank users in BC are children while the number of seniors (65+ years) accessing food banks has increased by 20% in the past 2-years.