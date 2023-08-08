GWG Fundraiser at Chilliwack Fair For New Field

Chilliwack – In May 2022, GW Graham athletics announced plans for a major project that will be all through fundraising and no funds from the Chilliwack School District or the City itself.

ORIGINAL FVN story is here.

It may be more than the school can chew, but GWG Athletic Director Jake Mouritzen is confident that the home of the Grizzlies can pull this off.

It includes a turf field, lighting and 300 temporary seats installed where the current field sits.

That’s Phase 1.

Phase two is concessions and washrooms.

Phase 3 would be permanent stands for 300+ fans.

Right now, it’s the organizing for a massive fundraising effort in the vicinity of $500,000 to $1 million.

Part of that fundraising happens this weekend as students will be running the parking lot OR if its more convenient, email amandajohnson@gmail.com