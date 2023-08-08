Skip to content

Free BC Transit Shuttle to the Abbotsford Airshow

Free BC Transit Shuttle to the Abbotsford Airshow

Abbotsford – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford announce the return of the Airshow Shuttle, running August 12 – 13 and will be free of charge this year.

The shuttle, which connects to Route 66 Fraser Valley Express, will run on Saturday August 12 and Sunday, August 13, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

This shuttle will leave from the Bourquin Exchange, with stops at Old Yale and Clearbrook, Maclure and Townline, as well as the Highstreet Mall, before arriving at the Abbotsford Airshow site.

For the full schedule and route map, click here.

Please note that transfers between the 66 FVX and the Airshow Shuttle, and other Central Fraser Valley service, are not valid.

To learn more about the Abbotsford Airshow, click here.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.

