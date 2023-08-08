ARH ICU Received a Much-Needed Starling Fluid Management Monitoring System – Thanks In Part To An Anonymous Donor

Abbotsford – Fraser Valley Regional Health Care Foundation lauded thee Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) ICU which received a much-needed Starling Fluid Management Monitoring System, thanks to the generous Auxiliary to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and an anonymous donor.⁠

The state-of-the-art equipment represents the latest advancements in hemodynamic monitoring, providing easy-to-use, non-invasive technology that delivers accurate and precise data for clinical decision making within seconds in critical care situations. Starling is a portable cardiac output detector that can help clinicians determine whether a patient should be dosed with additional fluids.⁠

Thanks to our donors, the ICU can now rely on advanced efforts to deliver patient-specific treatment rather than a one-size-fits all approach. This new technology allows clinicians to rely on stroke-volume guided fluid therapy and management across the continuum of care.⁠

2023 Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) ICU/Nurse/Starling Fluid Management Monitoring System