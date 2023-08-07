UFV Women’s Basketball Fall to Nevada in Pre-Season Clash

Langley – Despite a tough challenge from the UFV Cascades women’s basketball team, the University of Nevada Wolf Pack managed to come away with an 87-65 victory in a physical contest at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium in Langley on Sunday.



Maddy Gobeil picked up where she left off last season, as UFV’s 2022-23 leading scorer posted a team-high 12 points, while third year forward Esther Allison chipped in 11 for the Cascades.



Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack were propelled by two of their most experienced players, as Claire Jacobs and Lexie Givens notched 19 points apiece.



Not much separated the two teams early on, as Nevada eked out a slim 18-15 lead after the first quarter. However, the NCAA Division 1 squad exploded for 31 points in the second frame to gain control and head into the break with a 49-32 advantage.



The Cascades were unable to gain any ground on their opponents in the third, and despite outscoring the Wolf Pack 20-17 in the final frame, Nevada went on to close out the game 87-65.



Both teams looked to impose themselves physically throughout the game, which led to a number of fouls and both teams spending time in the bonus. UFV found themselves in foul trouble for most of the night, picking up 25 fouls compared to just 19 for Nevada.



Next up for the Wolf Pack is the final opponent in their foreign tour, as they take on the UBC Okanagan Heat on August 8 in Langley.



The Cascades now turn their attention towards gearing up for their Canada West season which opens up against UNBC in Prince George on November 3 and 4. The squad returns to Abbotsford the following weekend for their home opener against Victoria on November 10.



UFV will also host the 2023-24 Canada West women’s basketball championship from February 21-25, where the top 12 teams in Canada West will battle for a conference title.



