BCFC – The Sun Burned the Huskers, The Rams Stomp The Raiders

Fraser Valley – The Valley Huskers are now 1-1 on the season after taking on the heat at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. The Okanagan Sun won handily 62-6. The Huskers now regroup and get back in it for next weeks game against The VI Raiders, August 12 in Nanaimo.

Those same Raiders were at McLeod Stadium in Langley where the Rams won 54- 3. The Rams (1-1) have the bye and will be on the road in two weeks, August 19th at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna to face the Okanagan Sun.

BC Football conference website.

Check out www.bcfctv.com and #telus channel 1981 for football action across the BCFC.

BCFCTV.com

