OPINION – Trustee Westerby Responds to “Meme” Controversy

Chilliwack – Back in July, Chilliwack School Trustee Teri Westerby, Canada’s first openly Trans school trustee, posted a Barbie (movie) themed meme that took a shot “Christian Values”. Many of the faith did not see the humour in the meme that comes as the number one movie in the country is the new “Barbie” movie (starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie).

At least that what some critics thought was a slam. That included former Chilliwack MLA John Les and former Trustee Barry Neufeld (who is a stanch opponent of the SOGI-123 program initiated by the Province some seven years ago).

On Friday August 4, there was a anti Westerby rally at Five Corners that also continued a public cry to eliminate the Provincial program SOGI 123 – Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity. Basically, protecting LGBTQ students.

2023 Anti SOGI and Teri Westerby Protest Five Corners Chilliwack – Aug 4

Westerby’s Opinion piece to FVN:

I have just returned from a week-long vacation camping with friends and family away from cellular and internet reception and it has come to my attention that a screenshot of a meme I recently shared on my personal Facebook page has been uploaded to numerous anti-LGBTQ websites alongside a call of action against me.

I am shocked to see that my post was taken literally, and without the context of the well-publicized reactions to the Barbie movie.

To some, it may have appeared as if I was calling for violence against them because of their faith and beliefs. For others, it provided an opportunity to make hateful and bigoted attacks against me and other 2SLGBTQIA+ people.

To those who believed that I was calling for violence against people of faith, I am truly sorry for the impact that this situation has had on you. I believe that all children and families should be welcome at Chilliwack School District, and that everyone should be seen, valued and respected for the people that they are, for their whole selves. I know, firsthand, exactly how it feels to be the victim of hate and violence, and I would not want anyone to feel that way, ever.

While I did originally share the satirical meme with the intent to laugh at the reactions that people are having over the Barbie movie, I understand that the impact was different than my intent. Please know that I would not promote violence or hatred against anyone, for any reason, ever.

Anyone who knows me, and those who voted for me, know that my personal values and the core values of the Chilliwack School District are to promote an inclusive education system in which every learner is welcomed, given opportunities to participate and achieve, and has equitable access to a rich and authentic educational experience, regardless of race, means, ability, background, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression or religious views. Anyone who says otherwise are deliberately attempting to mischaracterize me and my values.

Those who know me, know that I work every single day at creating a world where everyone is included and feels that they belong in this community, and I am committed to making sure that I continue to work towards this goal.

To those who are using this situation to make hateful and vicious comments about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, who are sending me death threats, and making horrific accusations about me as a Trans person, I am unapologetically calling attention to your hate.

Teri Westerby

Board of Education Trustee

He/Him/His