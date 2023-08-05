BC Transit -Valley Buses Back In FULL Service Sunday August 6 – Transit Is FREE in August

Fraser Valley – BC Transit Regular service for conventional transit riders resumes at the start of the operational day on Sunday August 6.

This comes after CUPE Local 561 and First Transit Canada Inc. ratified a new labour agreement on July 21.

Full handyDart service resumed back on July 31.

Transit will also be free (excluding tickets and pass products) for riders on conventional transit from the resumption of service on Sunday August 6 through to August 31.

BC Transit and local government partners wanted to thank everyone for their patience during the 124 day service disruption and look forward to welcoming customers onboard again for free in the month of August.

For information on service in each community, please check the Rider’s Guide or visit the local system websites. We encourage customers to sign up to receive alerts for their specific transit system at bctransit.com/agassiz-harrison, bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley, bctransit.com/chilliwack and bctransit.com/hope. Customers in the region can also find real-time bus locations along routes and updated routes and schedules using the Transit App.