AbbyPD Investigate Nicola Street Shots Fired Call

Abbotsford – Early Saturday morning (August 5 at 2:45 AM), AbbyPD responded to a report of a caller having heard gunshots in the 3700 block of Nicola Street, Abbotsford.

Patrols of the area had officers locating what appeared to be bullet holes in an unoccupied parked vehicle with shell casings on the ground nearby the vehicle. No evidence was located at the scene to suggest anyone had been struck inside or outside of the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle has been contacted by police and is cooperating with officers.

The scene is being held for members of AbbyPD’s Forensic Identification Unit to process the scene, gathering any evidence that may lead officers to the perpetrator(s) of the event.

With the assistance of patrol officers, members of AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit have taken over the investigation and are in the early stages of the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident appears to be an isolated event.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area of Nicola St including Gladwin Rd and Haida Drive area before and after this incident. Witnesses are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if they have any information that may be related to this investigation.

Abbotsford Police File: 2023-36475