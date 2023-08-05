Abbotsford’s Nishan Randhawa Named to Canada’s Pan American Games Wrestling Team

Abbotsford/Toronto – Wrestling Canada Lutte (WCL) and the Canadian Olympic Committee have announced Canada’s wrestling team nominated to compete at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Team Canada’s wrestlers for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are:

Athletes

WW 50kg Madison Parks (Brantford, Ont.)



WW 57kg Hannah Taylor (Summerside, P.E.I.)

WW 62kg Ana Godinez Gonzalez (Burnaby, B.C.)

WW 68kg Olivia Di Bacco (Orillia, Ont.)

WW 76kg Justina Di Stasio (Coquitlam, B.C.)

FS 57kg Darthe Capellan (Surrey, B.C.)

FS 65kg Lachlan McNeil (North York, Ont.)

FS 74kg Adam Thomson (Komoka, Ont.)

FS 86kg Alex Moore (Montréal, Que.)

FS 97kg Nishan Randhawa (Abbotsford, B.C.)

FS 125kg Amar Dhesi (Surrey, B.C.)

The athletes were selected for Santiago 2023 based on their performances at the 2023 Canadian Wrestling Championships that took place March 9 -12 in Waterloo, Ont. The team members each won their weight class, or were the first alternate, and earned the right to represent Canada at the Pan Am Games as well as the UWW World Championships taking place September 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Wrestling will take place November 1-4 (Days 12 to 15) at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olímpico.

2023 Pan Am Games Wrestling Abbotsford Nishan Randhawa – Bill Bain Photo





