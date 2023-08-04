Streams Foundation – Farm BBQ For Everyone – Saturday August 5

Chilliwack -Streams Foundation Chilliwack along with Neighborhood Small Grants NSG & Lighter Living NSG are holding a BBQ family event for the BC Day Long Weekend – Saturday August 5.

Free Community building family friendly event “Farm BBQ for everyone” 9050 Ford Road, Chilliwack (Off Chilliwack Central Road).

Highlights of the event:

Hamburgers: BBQ ( Beef, Chicken, Vegan & Halal meat options available to accommodate all dietary needs).

Local Fruits & vegetables.

Orchard tour.

Music.

Socialization opportunities.

You are encouraged to bring your own folding camping/lawn chair and carpool to attend the event, as parking is limited. Volunteers will be there at the entrance to assist.

If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact via email

streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com

Or

778-772-2203 (text only).