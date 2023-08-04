Stage 3 Water Restrictions Now in Effect for Abbotsford and Mission – Your Lawn Goes Brown – Stage 3 Lasts Til Halloween

Abbotsford (from the City website) – Following prolonged dry weather and worsening drought across the province, the Abbotsford Mission Water and Sewer Commission (AMWSC) is moving from Stage 2 (implemented July 21, 2023) to Stage 3 Water Restrictions effective immediately and is encouraging all residents to take additional steps to conserve water this summer. These measures will remain in effect until October 31, 2023.

Moving to Stage 3 Water Restrictions will further help maintain a sustainable and reliable water supply and prevent the potential for shortages during periods of high demand in the region, such as drought and extreme heat.

Resident restrictions:

Lawns: Lawn sprinklers are prohibited. Hand watering using a hose equipped with a spring-loaded shut-off device or container is acceptable. No new Lawn Sprinkling Permits will be issued or renewed, existing permits will be honored until they expire.

Lawn sprinklers are prohibited. Hand watering using a hose equipped with a spring-loaded shut-off device or container is acceptable. No new Lawn Sprinkling Permits will be issued or renewed, existing permits will be honored until they expire. Flowers and vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs: Sprinklers are prohibited. Watering using micro/drip irrigation, soaker hoses, hand-held containers or hoses with a spring-loaded shut-off device is permitted.

Sprinklers are prohibited. Watering using micro/drip irrigation, soaker hoses, hand-held containers or hoses with a spring-loaded shut-off device is permitted. Pools and spas: All filling and refilling of pools, spas, or garden ponds is prohibited.

All filling and refilling of pools, spas, or garden ponds is prohibited. Driveways, sidewalks and buildings: All forms of impermeable surface washing is prohibited unless required to comply with health and safety regulations.

All forms of impermeable surface washing is prohibited unless required to comply with health and safety regulations. Recirculating water features : All use of recirculating fountains and water features is prohibited

: All use of recirculating fountains and water features is prohibited Vehicle and boat: All forms of vehicle and boat washing are prohibited, except for safety (windows, lights & licenses only).

Commercial/Business restrictions:

Flower and vegetable farms with the Urban Development Area: Limit use to minimum necessary.

Limit use to minimum necessary. Commercial Car Washes: Limited to commercial car washes with recirculation systems.

Limited to commercial car washes with recirculation systems. Golf Courses: No watering of fairways. Green/tee areas can be watered normally.

No watering of fairways. Green/tee areas can be watered normally. School and community sport fields : Sand-based fields may be watered on alternate days and soil-based fields may be watered twice a week between 11pm and 8am.

: Sand-based fields may be watered on alternate days and soil-based fields may be watered twice a week between 11pm and 8am. Hydrant Use: Hydrant use is permitted while hydrant flushing is prohibited except for health and safety.

The AMWSC is also encouraging residents to follow simple water conservation tips such as taking shorter showers, and turning off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes, in order to preserve the water supply for essential uses like drinking, cooking and cleaning.

AMWSC staff will continue monitoring water supplies and lake levels, and following the Water Shortage Response Plan as well as the provincial drought updates to determine if further restrictions will be necessary or if water restrictions can be downgraded to lower stages should drought conditions improve.

For more information, including a complete list of staged water-use restrictions, updates and water conservation tips visit www.ourwatermatters.ca.