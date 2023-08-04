Spartan Swim Club of Chilliwack Make A Big Splash in California

Concord, California/Chilliwack – Congratulations to all the Spartans who travelled to Concord, California for the 2023 LC Far Western Championships; a four day event that hosted 99 teams and roughly 1350 swimmers.

This was July 27 to 30.

This competition awarded medals to the top 9 finalists in each event.

From the Spartans:

Myriam Hickey: 17-18yr girls 100 Fly 7th place, 50 Free 9th place. Sophie MacNeil:

13-14yr girls 800 Free 9th place. Calli Saunders: 15-16yr girls 400 IM 3rd place,

100 Back 1st place, 200 Free 5th place,

200 IM 4th place, 200 Back 1st place, 400

Free 3rd place, 800 Free 2nd place

Bronwen Wheeler: 15-16yr girls 200 Fly 3rd place, 400 IM 5th place, 200 IM 7th place, 400 Free 5th place, 1500 Free 2nd place, 800 Free 8th place.