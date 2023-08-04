UPDATE – Maternity Ward Closures for CGH In August and September

Chilliwack – According to the website, pregnantinchiliiwack.ca, there are scheduled maternity ward closures coming in August and September for CGH Chilliwack General Hospital.

There was nothing posted to Fraser Health as of early Thursday afternoon August 3 on their website.

Staffing issues cause four closures at CGH in May. That FVN story is here.

FVN reached out to Fraser Health for comment. In an email they responded:

Temporary diversions are implemented as part of our regular operating procedure in many of the services we provide. They are intended to provide the best and safest care for patients at any time using our extensive network of hospitals and health care services. Due to gaps in pediatric coverage, we may need to implement temporary maternity diversions to nearby hospitals to ensure the safety of mothers and their babies. We are working with other Fraser Health hospitals and our health authority partners to cover as many of these gaps as possible.

Ahead of any temporary diversion periods, we reach out to all impacted patients directly via their physicians or midwives to ensure they are aware of the potential for redirection of care.

We are actively recruiting for additional pediatricians at Chilliwack General Hospital.

The health and well-being of all pregnant people and their babies is of utmost importance. Fraser Health is committed to ensuring babies, children and their parents have access to emergency and urgent care when they need it.