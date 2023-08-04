Long Weekend Fire Safety Reminders from Mission and Chilliwack Fire

Fraser Valley – From Chilliwack Fire: Heading into the long weekend, the Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind residents to be vigilant and help prevent wildfires this long weekend.The region is currently experiencing extremely dry conditions. When the weather is warm and dry, therisk of fire ignition and fire spread increases.In dry conditions, there are steps everyone can take to help prevent human-caused fires.

Residents are encouraged to help keep their community safe with these tips:

•Follow all fire bans and restrictions. A campfire ban is currently in effect for the region.

•Dispose of any smoking materialsproperly in non-combustible ashtrays, or extinguish them in water or sand.

•When using barbeque grills, maintain clearance from combustible decks, fences, and vegetation.

Allow ashes to completely cool and then dispose of them in metal containers. Barbeque ashes can maintain ignition temperatures for many hours, even if the surface is cool to touch.

•Avoid parking vehicles in dry, weedy areas. The temperature of vehicle exhaust components can easily ignite dry grass and weeds.

If you see a wildfire in the back country, report it to BC Wildfire Service as soon as possible by calling 1-800-663-5555or *5555 on a cellphone.

For additional tips, visit BC Wildfire Service’s Wildfire Prevention page.

From Mission Fire:

Did you know that a mowed lawn is a fire-resistant lawn? Ensure that grass is cut less than 10 cm in height as it is less likely to burn intensely.

Regularly clean up accumulations of fallen branches, dry grass and needles from the ground to eliminate potential surface fuels. In some areas it is recommended to replace grass with hard surfaces, decorative rock, walkways or gravel.

Contact fire station one at 604-820-3793 for more information on other steps you can take to become FireSmart.

MFRS is sending two members with Tender 1 this morning to assist with the Downton Lake fire near Lillooet. Capt. Brian Hahn (left) and Capt. Glen Weir will be joining other fire departments from across B.C. as part of structural protection teams.