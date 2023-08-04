FVRD Drought Notification for All Areas – A Through H

FVRD – On Friday Afternoon August 4, the FVRD posted a Drought Advisory Notification.

An unprecedented drought and fire season across BC is affecting natural waterways with below-average water and reduced water volume across the Province. Many creeks are drying. The Province of BC has centralized drought and water scarcity information and is encouraging proactive and collaborative water conservation measures.

This alert will continue to remain in effect until it is no longer necessary.

Affected Areas (1)

Parts of Fraser Valley Regional District

Instructions

The following water conservation measures are currently encouraged within the FVRD (Electoral Area A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H):

hand watering of flower gardens, vegetable gardens, decorative planters, shrubs or trees. Drip irrigation or micro sprinkler irrigation for watering flower gardens, vegetable gardens, decorative planters and shrubs or trees. Watering as early in the morning as possible will reduce water demands and increase water absorption.

prevention or control of fires

for the health or safety of any person

The following water conservation measures are currently not encouraged within the FVRD (Electoral Area A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H):

use a watering system to water a lawn, garden, or landscaped areas

fill a swimming pool, hot tub, tank, vessel, garden pond, decorative fountain

wash sidewalks, driveways, walls, roofs, or other outdoor surfaces

hand watering of lawns or grass

For more information go to our water conservation page.