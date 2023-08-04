Skip to content

Despite 2023 World Cup Loss, Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema Thanks The Fans

Despite 2023 World Cup Loss, Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema Thanks The Fans

Sydney/Chilliwack – From her Instagram account, Chilliwack soccer phenom Jordyn Huitema thanked the fans. Canada’s Women’s World Cup team was eliminated from the tournament after a 4-0 loss to the Aussies. One of the worst defeats in the team’s history.

Definitely not the path we wanted to take, and we walk away wanting more from ourselves. All we can do is trust that everything happens for a reason.Thank you to all the Canadian fans, we appreciate you so much.

Photos from Jordyn Huitema/Instagram:

2023 World Cup Jordyn Huitema / Instagram
2023 World Cup Jordyn Huitema / Instagram
2023 World Cup Jordyn Huitema / Instagram

