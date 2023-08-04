Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department Sending Crews, Equipment To Fight Interior Wildfires

Chilliwack River Valley – Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department is sending crews and equipment to fight interior wildfires.

This week, at the request of the Province and BC Wildfire, CRVFD Deployed a Squad Truck to Osoyoos.

The crew consists of Captain Justin Daly, Training Officer Keagan Munro and FF Jay Wang

The Truck just returned from Seaton Portage.

Also ( and again) at the request of the Province and BC Wildfire, CRVFD Deployed a second crew in a Rescue Truck (Type 6 Engine) to Adam’s Lake.

That crew consists of Captain Chris Westrop, FF. Daryl Shannon, and FF. Trevor Alcos.

Although CRV Fire have two units deployed and a total of six FF’s, the CRV remains protected by another 22 dedicated volunteers and three more Apparatus.