BC Centre for Disease Control – Take Precautions to Prevent Gastrointestinal Illness – Wash Fruits and Veggies

Victoria/Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Wash your fruits and veggies. Not just when you buy locally, when you travel as well.

With 43 cases of Cyclospora infections so far this year, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reminding people to take precautions to prevent gastrointestinal illness by washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, cooking produce when possible,and being aware of risks when travelling.

Cyclospora causes gastrointestinal illness with common symptoms of diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and occasionally fever. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

In British Columbia (B.C.), most cases of Cyclospora are related to travel. Cyclospora is a parasite most commonly found in tropical and subtropical areas, including Peru, Cuba, India, Nepal, Mexico, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, and Southeast Asia.

Each spring and summer, Canada sees an increase in non-travel related Cyclospora illnesses. Cyclospora infection can occur due to eating contaminated, imported raw produce, especially leafy greens, fresh herbs and berries. Locally-grown produce is not known to carry Cyclospora.

As of July 31, a total of 43 cases have been reported to BCCDC and at least nine of these cases have been locally-acquired, i.e. did not travel outside of Canada and the United States. The previous highest case count was in 2017 during an outbreak when 41 cases had been reported to BCCDC by this time of year. BCCDC and public health authorities are investigating all locally-acquired cases to determine the possible source(s) of infection.

BCCDC advises people to take precautions when consuming imported foods that have been previously linked with Cyclospora infection. These foods include:

Vegetables

· broccoli

· lettuce

· cabbage

· celery

· peas

· snap peas

· cucumbers

· carrots

· green onions

Fresh herbs

· basil

· cilantro

Berries

· cherries

· raspberries

· blackberries

To reduce the risk of Cyclospora and other gastrointestinal infections:

· Wash your hands thoroughly before handling food.

· Wash fruits and vegetables as thoroughly as possible before eating them.

· Cook fruits and vegetables when possible.

· Do not drink untreated surface water from streams, rivers, lakes, ponds or shallow wells.

When travelling to an area at higher risk of gastrointestinal illness (e.g. a developing country or destinations where water safety might be a concern):

· Avoid fruits and vegetables that cannot be peeled or cooked,

· Drink bottled water from a reputable supplier, or boil water for at least one minute if at an altitude under 2,000 metres and for at least two minutes if at 2,000 metres or higher.

If you are experiencing watery diarrhea or severe and ongoing symptoms, please see your health care provider. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration from diarrhea.

Learn more

· BCCDC information on Cyclospora

· Updates on the national cyclospora investigation from the Public Health Agency of Canada: Public Health Notices