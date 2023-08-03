Skip to content

UPDATE – Hope RCMP and AbbyPD Searching for 52 Year Old Lizann Hirsche

Abbotsford/Hope – AbbyPD and Hope RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Lizann Hirsche, a 52-year-old female described as 5’8″ tall.

AbbyPD received the missing person’s report on July 30th, 2023, with Lizann Hirsche showing an Abby address.

Recent findings have investigators believing that she may be in the Othello Tunnels area in Hope.

An extensive search of the area by Hope Search and Rescue, Hope RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services has yet to locate Ms. Hirsche.

As investigators continue to search for Ms. Hirsche, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Lizann’s wellbeing, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Lizann Hirsche is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • Brown / grey short hair
  • Green eyes
  • Approx 5 foot 8 inches tall
  • Approx 185 pounds

She was last seen wearing:

  • Tan coloured hoody sweater with a red maple leaf on the front and a similar design (red) on the back
  • Black leggings
  • White boots

Anyone with any information regarding Lizann Hirsche’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.

AbbyPD File: 2023-35630

RCMP File # 2023-31041

