Thursday Aug 3 UPDATE – HIGHWAY 3 CLOSED Keremeos to Osoyoos

Highway 3 – Highway 3 is CLOSED between #Keremeos and #Osoyoos due to the ongoing wildfire activities.

No detour at this time.

Highway 3 Keremeos to Osoyoos /Google Maps/Aug 2023

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

