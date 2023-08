Highway 3 – 5:45PM UPDATE – The highway has reopened in both directions at Vineyard Rd between #Keremeos and #Osoyoos after being closed due to wildfire activities. Motorists can expect delays to remain and limited visibility due to smoke.

3PM Thursday ORIGINAL STORY – Highway 3 is CLOSED between #Keremeos and #Osoyoos due to the ongoing wildfire activities.

No detour at this time.