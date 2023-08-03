Share Your Feedback on Proposed Improvements at Mission’s Wren Park

Mission—The City of Mission is proposing to add six pickleball courts to the existing multi-sport court at Wren Park, as well as other park improvements such as the potential to add a small dog park. Wren Park is located at 30435 Silverhill Avenue.

“Our parks are our community meeting place, so most of us have strong feelings about how they fit into our community,” said Mayor Horn. “A diverse range of users, including parents and children, athletes, nature lovers, picnickers and more, all need to find a place to call their own. For many years, Wren Park has been under-used and we want to change that. Our aim is to create a park that better serves all of Mission and the neighbourhood of Silverhill. We need your input to get it right.”

The proposed improvements to Wren Park:

Add six pickleball courts with sound mitigation to the existing court space;

Add ten new street-parking spaces;

Maintain the existing basketball hoop in a new section of the court;

Install signage for permitted uses;

Potential construction of a small dog park.

Public Consultation

In this consultation, we are looking for your feedback in the areas of:

Support for the proposed plan;

Overall thoughts.

This survey will remain open on engage.mission.ca until August 31, 2022.