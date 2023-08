Chilliwack – According to the website, pregnantinchiliiwack.ca, there are scheduled maternity ward closures coming in August and September for CGH Chilliwack General Hospital.

There was nothing posted to Fraser Health as of early Thursday afternoon August 3 on their website.

Staffing issues cause four closures at CGH in May. That FVN story is here.

FVN has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.