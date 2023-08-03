Go For Gold (Not the Olympics) The Ugliest, Driest Lawn in Abbotsford and Mission

Abbotsford/Mission – The Ugliest Lawn Contest is back, but with a new name! The Go for Gold Contest is awarding residents of Abbotsford and Mission for conserving and reserving all summer! This change in name results from feedback provided by residents in 2022.

This is similar to what Chilliwack does every year.

It is also timely as the 2023 drought has been set since May ( with a few showers here and there, but nothing to being back a green lawn).

The Rules:

Lawns must be located in Abbotsford or Mission

Not be watered (dormant), but still kept and mowed

Bonus points will be awarded to properties that have waterwise alternatives; such as waterwise perennials, river rock or stones

Bonus points will also be awarded to properties that have vegetable gardens

Submission deadline: 12 midnight, Sunday, October 15, 2023. Entry is limited to one contest entry per address. Winners will be announced by November 15, 2023.

