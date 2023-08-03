Downtown Chilliwack BIA – Next Concert in the Park Event – Sunday, August 27

Chilliwack – While the original plan was for a motorcycle show, that did not work out so …..

You asked for it – you’ve got it!

The next Concert in the Park event will be Sunday, August 27th at Central Park in Downtown Chilliwack. (The last one was July 22)

There’ll be:

•Greater Vancouver Food Trucks

•Pink n Blue Kidz Zone

•Elements Casino Stage – Live Music from noon – 6:00 pm

Don’t forget the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market will be there as well!

A FREE family friendly event.

Sponsors include: @983starfm @gvfoodtruckfestival @chilliwack_progress @valley.water @chilliwackmarket @pbkidzclothing