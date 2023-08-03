Construction Underway for New Off-Leash Dog Area – Jinkerson Park in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Construction is underway for a new off-leash dog area in Jinkerson Park.

City of Chilliwack estimates that it will be open in the fall.

In 2023, Jinkerson Park will undergo upgrades, including the addition of a dog off-leash area, a beginner/novice asphalt pump track and a multi use gaming area.

The dog off-leash area will consist of two separate areas for small and large dogs.

The beginner/novice pump track will be designed to help riders build the necessary skills and experience before moving to the advanced facilities at the Chilliwack Pump Track Facility located at the Landing.

A multi-use game area is an outdoor, steel-fenced area with built-in goal post units for various types of sports games, such as football or basketball. Outer fencing makes it easier to keep the ball in play.

