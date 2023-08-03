Chilliwack Restorative Justice – Grand Opening For Bike Shop – Saturday, September 9

Chilliwack – Repairing bikes. Restoring relationships.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice grand opening for their bike shop on Saturday, September 9.

They are selling refurbished bikes. The proceeds go towards restorative action in the community and schools of the UFVRD. The shop will have a great community impact by providing affordable bikes for families.

They plan to donate bikes and have workshops as well.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice have l;ready received over $25,000 in donations from foundations that want to help get the process started.

cycle@restoringjustice.ca

45835 Spadina Avenue in Chilliwack.

Go to their website for details: Restorative Cycle