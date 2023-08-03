Skip to content

Chilliwack Restorative Justice – Grand Opening For Bike Shop – Saturday, September 9

Home
Community
Chilliwack Restorative Justice – Grand Opening For Bike Shop – Saturday, September 9

Chilliwack – Repairing bikes. Restoring relationships.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice grand opening for their bike shop on Saturday, September 9.

They are selling refurbished bikes. The proceeds go towards restorative action in the community and schools of the UFVRD. The shop will have a great community impact by providing affordable bikes for families.

They plan to donate bikes and have workshops as well.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice have l;ready received over $25,000 in donations from foundations that want to help get the process started.

cycle@restoringjustice.ca

45835 Spadina Avenue in Chilliwack.

Go to their website for details: Restorative Cycle

2023 Chilliwack Restorative Justice Bike Shop Banner 2023

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts