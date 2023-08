Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair is still in need of volunteers this year!



When you volunteer you get into the fair free for that day and you’ll be invited to our Volunteer BBQ.



If you’d like to help out at the Chilliwack Fair, Aug 11-13th please visit our website to sign up or come into the Fair Office to fill out a form.

https://chilliwackfair.com/get-involved/volunteer/