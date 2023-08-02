UFV Cascades Women’s Basketball Head to Langley – Sunday August 6 – Tilt Against Nevada

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball team will face an NCAA Division 1 opponent this weekend as they take on the University of Nevada Wolf Pack on Sunday, August 6.



The game will be hosted at Trinity Western University’s David E. Enarson Gymnasium in Langley with a 7:30pm tip-off.



The Wolf Pack are coming off a 10-21 season last year that saw them fall in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinal against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The year prior Nevada saw more success, as they notched a 20-13 record in 2021-22.



“I think this is a great opportunity for us to really test ourselves against a solid opponent,” explained UFV bench boss Al Tuchscherer .



“Usually, the division one teams have great athleticism and skill, so you need to be at the top of your game to play them. Our group has been working hard on their games individually, and as a group, so this should be a bit of a test for us to see how that training has gone and who can step up against that level of competition”.



After a 15-7 record last year, and armed with a team full of returnees that includes Canada West First Team All-Star Maddy Gobeil and fifth-year stalwart Natalie Rathler , the UFV squad will be looking for a strong year aimed firmly towards the Canada West Women’s Basketball Championship that will be hosted at the University of the Fraser Valley in February.



“Early in the year you think pretty long term, but then you need to start reeling it in pretty quickly and start thinking about the process,” said Tuchscherer. “Overall, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to play on our home court come playoff time.”



UFV’s matchup with Nevada will be the second on the Wolf Pack’s foreign trip to Canada as they take on the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on August 4, before finishing off their visit to Canada with a game against the UBC Okanagan Heat on August 8.

UFV WBB Aug 2023