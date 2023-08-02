Surrey Council Approves $14.5M Contract for Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

Surrey – During its Regular Council Meeting last week, Surrey City Council approved a $14.5M contract to Graham Construction and Engineering for envelope and interior finishes for the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. To date, Council has awarded four other contracts to Graham Construction and Engineering in the amount of $42.5M for the construction of early works; the pre‐engineered metal building structure of the Ice Complex; the supply and installation of piles foundation, civil, formwork, reinforcement steel, and concrete supply; and the electrical, mechanical, ice plant refrigeration, and elevator.

“It’s exciting to see another contract approved for the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. “The first two of three ice sheets are expected to open in September 2024, with the third expected to be complete in the summer of 2027. This long-overdue destination sports complex will provide much-needed additional ice in Cloverdale and will be well used by so many families and athletes in our community.”

Funding for this Contract is available within the approved 2023 Five‐Year (2023‐2027) Financial Plan – Capital Program.

The Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will be located at 6336 177B Street.

Click here to read the Corporate Report.