UPDATE – WEDNESDAY AUGUST 2 REPAIR on Highway 11 – Slowing Mission Bridge Traffic

Mission – AUGUST 1 UPDATE – from Emil Anderson Maintenance: PLANNED LANE CLOSURES on #BCHwy11 the North and South fast lanes on the North side of the Abbotsford-Mission Bridge will be closed Wednesday, August 2nd from 9AM – NOON for barrier repair.

JULY 31 ORIGINAL STORY – Mission Fire reports that MFRS is on scene at a commercial vehicle rollover on Hwy. 11 southbound, just before the bridge.

This was around 9:20 AM when a 40ft Semi-Truck went into the centre barrier.

Traffic is moving extremely slow, so please avoid the area. There are no reports of injury, and if you are passing the accident, drivers, please do not take photos.