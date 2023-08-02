Skip to content

August 2 – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” Including Two from Chilliwack

Chilliwack – (from Crime Stoppers) – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

JOHNNY, Jarrod

Age: 34

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Warrant in effect: August 1, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

2023 Crime Stoppers Aug 2/JOHNNY, Jarrod

STEPHAN, Brian

Age: 38

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 177lbs

Hair: Brown/Red
Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Wilfully Resist or Obstruct a Peace Officer

Warrant in effect: August 1, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C


2023 Crime Stoppers Aug 2/STEPHAN, Brian

