August 2 – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” Including Two from Chilliwack

Chilliwack – (from Crime Stoppers) – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
JOHNNY, Jarrod
Age: 34
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
Warrant in effect: August 1, 2022
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C
STEPHAN, Brian
Age: 38
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 177lbs
Hair: Brown/Red
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Wilfully Resist or Obstruct a Peace Officer
Warrant in effect: August 1, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C