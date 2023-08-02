Skip to content

Abbotsford Pilots Exhibition Schedule Starts August 20

Home
Uncategorized
Abbotsford Pilots Exhibition Schedule Starts August 20

Abbotsford – Now that the PJHL has announced that they will become a Tier 2 Junior A league, schedules are now coming out.

Abbotsford will starts their silly season August 26 in PoCo against the expansion Port Coquitlam Trailblazers.

Abbotsford Pilots 2023 Exhibition Schedule
Abbotsford Pilots Banner 2023 Small

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts