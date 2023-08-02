2023 UFV Cascade Men’s Basketball Team Fall to Boise State

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s basketball team dropped a 93-57 decision in an early preseason contest to the Boise State University Broncos on Tuesday night at the UFV Athletic Centre.



The Broncos, who are coming off consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, took a 54-35 lead into the half before a strong third quarter helped them pull away from a scrappy UFV side to close it out 93-57.



The Cascades were without the services of multiple players due to the timing of this early preseason game, including two of their most influential from last season in Dario Lopez and Chris Jackson ,



Fifth-year player Dylan Kinley scored a team-high 16 points for the Cascades in the effort, while Omar Stanley notched a game-high 19 points and 15 rebounds for Boise State.





Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson : “They’re a great basketball team, but I thought for us you saw a typical August 1 game. I saw some really good things, some things that we can get better at, and I thought our compete level for 40 minutes was quite high. Ultimately that is what we wanted to come out of it – we didn’t want to have any quit.”



“We were missing some key guys tonight, but playing this game is an invaluable experience. You start to see strengths and build our rotation. We know that we have two or three or four guys that are going to come back in to play big minutes or be rotational guys, so this was a great opportunity for this group to play and get better against a very good NCAA Division 1 basketball team.”



“I think our guys know what to expect now when we start up fully in September. Our guys understand what its about, who we are, and who we want to be.”