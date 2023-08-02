2023 Chilliwack Mural Festival Will Feature Stó:lō and International Muralists

Chilliwack – The highly anticipated Chilliwack Mural Festival returns in 2023, focusing on Stó:lō and international muralists.

From August 10th to 12th, brace yourself for the unveiling of six new groundbreaking artists that will shape the city’s imagination and expressivity into a spectacle that will leave you inspired.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival has become synonymous with pushing the boundaries of urban art, and this year’s event promises to surpass all expectations. In 2023, the Mural Festival partnered with local Stó:lō artist Carrielynn Victor as co-curator. It will kick off its festivities on August 10 with a talk engaging on Stó:lō art, place, and community from various backgrounds and perspectives.

August 11th and 12th are street party events that will captivate your senses, offering far more than static murals. Witness the magic unfold through live art demonstrations, interactive performances & cultural workshops, and live music from acts such as Naduh, Mauvey, Mike Edel, The Unbranded, semi-athletic, and more. Engage in enlightening discussions with the artists and gain unique insights into the stories behind each creation.

For more information, please visit chilliwackmuralfestival.com or contact:

Lise Oakley Chilliwack Arts Council – CMF Director

604-505-7906hello@chilliwackmuralfestival.com

2022 Chilliwack Mural Festival/FVN