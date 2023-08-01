Skip to content

WestJet Expands Abbotsford to Mexico Routes as well as Edm and Cgy

Abbotsford/Calgary (CNW) – WestJet announced on July 31, an expansion to its winter network schedule serving the Fraser Valley, with strategic new routes directly connecting Abbotsford to the popular beaches of Mexico.

Network details (below)

RouteFrequencyStart date
Abbotsford – Puerto Vallarta2x weeklyDecember 5
Abbotsford – Los Cabos1x weeklyDecember 4


In addition to its sun schedule, WestJet will also provide non-stop connectivity between Abbotsford and Alberta. With frequent service to Edmonton, Alberta’s capital and Calgary, operating year-round, WestJet will ensure the Fraser Valley is one seamless connection away from its 787 international hub, granting seamless access to travel across Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe and Tokyo.  

RouteFrequency (peak)Start date
Abbotsford – CalgaryDailyYear-round
Abbotsford – Edmonton5x weeklyYear-round

