TMX Construction Update July 31, 2023 – 24/7 Work at Bridal Falls

Fraser Valley – The latest update for construction work with the TMX pipeline expansion project in the Fraser Valley:

Bridal Falls Extended Work Hours Advisory

To ensure the timely completion of pipeline construction in Bridal Falls east of the Bridal Falls Golf Club and Cheam Road, work will take place 24 hours per day seven days per week until construction is complete. During this time, there may be increased traffic, temporary parking restrictions, single-lane alternating traffic, noise, directed lighting and dust. All existing mitigation measures, including traffic management, will remain in place.

Silverhope Creek Trenchless Construction

*Work at this site is currently underway.

Trenchless construction will be used to cross under Silverhope Creek in Hope. Trenchless construction methods are used to safely cross underneath watercourse crossings, railways, highways, sensitive environmental areas and in places with restricted workspaces, such as urban areas. There are several trenchless techniques that can be used, each with its own advantages depending on geotechnical conditions, topography, available working space and length of the crossing. Temporary worksites may be established on either side of the crossing and often include the laydown of access mats, staking, and flagging of the work area in addition to the installation of temporary infrastructure, equipment, and establishment of entry and exit pits.

South Parallel Road Temporary Closure and Trans Canada Highway Traffic Impacts

Trenchless construction will be used to cross under South Parallel Road and the Trans Canada Highway near Abbotsford. To complete this crossing, a section of South Parallel Road will be temporarily closed and traffic will be detoured to McDermott Road. There will be temporary Trans Canada Highway traffic impacts between Exits 99 and 104, including speed reductions and intermittent eastbound and westbound single lane closures. Please follow the direction of the signage and onsite traffic control personnel.

Old Yale Wagon Trail Temporary Partial Closure

A portion of Old Yale Wagon Trail in Chilliwack will be temporarily closed during pipeline construction. Access to Old Yale Wagon Trail from Majuba Hill Road will be maintained and the Duck Loop Trail connector will remain open. Please follow the direction of signage posted at major trail entrances and instructions from onsite personnel.

Mount Lehman Road Trenchless Construction

Trenchless construction will be used to cross under Mount Lehman Road in Abbotsford.