Province Expands Post-Secondary Education for Métis Students

Surrey/Fraser Valley/Victoria – Métis post-secondary students are benefiting from new education and training opportunitiesas a result ofan investment through the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan.

Métis Nation British Columbia is exploring a new Métis post-secondary institution model andstrengthening the Michif language to meet the needs of Métis learners through a new $1.65-million investment over the next three years.

“In our pursuit of lasting and meaningful reconciliation, the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan stands as a resolute commitment to address systemic barriers and empower Indigenous Peoples in British Columbia,” said Paulette Flamond, Minister of Skills Training, Employment, Post-Secondary, Métis Nation British Columbia. “Together, we forge a path toward a future where every individual can thrive, their aspirations honoured and their dreams realized.”

An additional $145,000 is being invested in a Métis scholarship to expand financial support to Métis post-secondary students. Established in 2022, the scholarship program removes financial barriers to strengthen Métis learners’ access to post-secondary education and skills training.

FYI:

Michif is the national Métis language, developed in the Red River Valley, in what is now Manitoba,in the early 1800s.

Today, Michif has only about 1,000 fluent speakers,mostly in Western Canada.

The Province and Métis Nation BC (MNBC) have co-developed a culture, language and heritage sub-table within the framework of the BC-Métis relations working table process that integrates engagement with Métis Nation BC on shared priorities across government.

A priority of the culture, language and heritage sub-table is to advance support of the MNBC mandate to protect the critically endangered Michif language.

Through the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, the Province is investing $101 million into several initiatives addressing barriers in education and training.

Learn More:

To learn more about Métis Nation British Columbia, visit: https://www.mnbc.ca/