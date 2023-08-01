July 2023 Was Warmer and Drier Than Usual

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – What did July 2023 look and feel like ?

With a blocking and building ridge of high pressure, over the eastern Pacific, dry, sunny & very warm drought conditions persisted for 31 days.

On July 24 & 25 , the passage of a low pressure trough produced a welcome rainfall, followed by another building ridge of high pressure and a return to clear, sunny days and above normal temperatures.

The rainfall total of 20.0 mm was 56.52 % below normal.

July was the 13 th consecutive month & the 4 th consecutive July with below normal precipitation.

The Chilliwack 2023 precipitation total to date is 497.2 mm on 87 days compared to the 30 year average of 983 mm on 97 days.

Three high temperature records were observed:-

Date. New Record. Previous Record.

July 4 th . High max 33.0°C (+10.5°C). 32.8°C in 1972.

July 15 th . High mean 24.85°C (+6.65°C). 24.7 °C in1958.

July 15 th High max 33.8°C(+9.3°C). 33.4°C in 2018.