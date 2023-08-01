Inmate Death at Mountain Institution – Name NOT Released To Protect Victim

Kent – (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 31, an inmate from Mountain Institution died while in our custody. The individual’s name has been anonymized to comply with a court-ordered publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on July 26, 2001, for second degree murder and sexual assault with a weapon.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.