IIO is Investigating a Death in Boston Bar

IIO is Investigating a Death in Boston Bar

Boston Bar/Surrey – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating the death of a woman in Boston Bar.

Information provided by the RCMP states that on April 2, 2023, Emergency Services responded to a fire at a residence on the Trans Canada Highway about seven kilometres north of Boston Bar. One woman was located deceased within the residence.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred as police had responded to several calls for wellness checks during the week before the fire. The IIO investigation continues to investigate whether police actions or inactions played any role in the death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

