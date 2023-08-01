City of Mission Receives $39K Grant from the Heritage Legacy Fund

Mission —The City of Mission is the recipient of a $38,920 grant from the Heritage Legacy Fund that will be used to continue important exterior conservation work on the Mission Museum.

“The City very much appreciates this contribution,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Our Museum building is a treasured asset and deserves to be a showcase in our downtown, so these funds will help us to keep this source of pride.”

The grant will be used to complete a variety of exterior restoration work, such as replacing the heritage cedar siding and underlying weather barrier, restoring heritage windows, painting the exterior, maintaining soffits, preserving the exterior door, and renewing the exterior ramp, stairs, and sidewalk.

Earlier this year, the City completed a roof replacement project that saw the building preserved with era-specific cedar shingles.

These projects are outlined in the Mission Museum Heritage Conservation Plan, an asset management document that includes a rehabilitation strategy and general maintenance schedule to conserve the historic value of this iconic downtown building for years to come.

The Mission Museum building was originally assembled in 1907 from a British Columbia Mills, Timber & Trading Company prefabricated kit. It was located on 1st Avenue as a branch of the Canadian Bank of Commerce. The building was relocated to its current location in 1947 and repurposed for a library (1947-1972) and then finally for a museum (1972).

﻿

The building is protected with a Heritage Designation Bylaw, which came into effect on July 20, 1981. It is also listed on the Community Heritage Register when it was created on March 2, 2009